The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue on the Boardwalk that occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5. One victim was transported to the hospital by Ocean City EMS.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610. Reference CC#2022-00-5210.

The Salisbury Police Department is also investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant on Route 13 early Sunday morning.

MORE:Pedestrian dies in late night Ocean City crash

MORE:Ocean City crime had lower-key summer start, as police keep high-visibility

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City police investigating shooting incident on Boardwalk