Ocean City police seek animal cruelty suspects who they say tampered with private koi pond

Who in the world would tamper with a koi pond?

That's what they Ocean City Police Department wants to know as it's investigating an animal cruelty case that occurred in the 10 block of 77th Street, where a group of males reportedly entered a privately fenced-in koi pound at a residence at about 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

If you can identify any of the suspects in the facebook embed below, contact PFC Rhode at erhode@oceancitymd.gov or call the department directly at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Reference CC# 2023-00-2813.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City police seek animal cruelty suspects in koi pond incident