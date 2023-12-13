Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a 74-year-old woman on Wednesday morning.

Here's what we know happened in the crash.

At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to the area of westbound Route 50 at the intersection of Caleb Road in Worcester County for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gold 2014 Dodge minivan was traveling westbound on Route 50 when the Dodge, for unknown reasons, drifted off-road and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant, later identified as Linda Jean Hopkins, 74, of Ocean City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salisbury's new fire chief: Meet Salisbury's new fire chief and hear about his priorities for the department

Fatal accidents in Md.: Fatal vehicle accidents in Maryland: Eastern Shore, statewide 2023 numbers and causes

The westbound lanes of Route 50 were closed briefly for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Berlin Fire & EMS, and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel responded to the scene to assist.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City woman, 74, dies in single-vehicle crash on Route 50