Ocean conservation, offshore wind means "blue economy" is key to solving climate change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Freedman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A growing alliance of policy makers, activists, and conservationists are looking to the ocean for climate solutions, from setting aside vast stretches of open water to protecting coastal marshes and mangrove forests.

Driving the news: President Biden's top climate aides will use a virtual event Tuesday to showcase the benefits of so-called blue climate solutions.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • John Kerry, President Joe Biden's climate envoy, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will be joined by high-ranking environmental officials from around the world.

The big picture: Jane Lubchenco, a top White House climate scientist, tells Axios the ocean is just now being seen as an increasingly important part of the climate change mitigation and adaptation portfolio.

How it works: While ocean activities cannot produce the same level of emissions cuts as, say, decarbonizing the transportation sector can, the sliver of emissions cuts above or undersea are relatively large.

  • One 2019 study found it may be possible to get as much as 21% of the carbon emissions cuts needed to meet the most ambitious Paris agreement temperature target from ocean-based solutions, Lubchenco said.

  • Such cuts would come from boosting natural absorbers of carbon emissions, like mangroves, expanding offshore wind farms, deploying floating solar arrays, and pursuing wave and tidal energy.

  • Work is also underway to assess whether carbon can be captured from the air offshore and sequestered in the seafloor. Other ocean sequestration technologies are being studied too.

  • Some want to use deep seabed mining, which is controversial for its potential to harm sea life, to obtain materials needed for clean energy technologies, such as metals like copper, cobalt, and nickel.

Driving the news: The time for decisive action to protect the sea is now, Lubchenco says. As the deputy director for climate and the environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Lubchenco will be moderating the virtual event on Tuesday.

  • She says it will show that many countries "Are coming together to demonstrate their commitment to ambitious ocean climate action."

Yes, but: There's also the ocean climate impacts side of the ledger to consider, which will be discussed at the meeting as well. A new United Nations report out Monday underscored how climate change is altering the oceans.

  • The ocean absorbs around 23% of the annual emissions of human-caused carbon dioxide emissions, "and acts as a buffer against climate change."

  • When the CO2 reacts with seawater, it lowers its pH levels, and makes waters more acidic. This harms marine life.

  • The ocean absorbs more than 90% of the excess heat put into the climate from human activities. "2019 saw the highest ocean heat content on record, and this trend likely continued in 2020," the report stated.

"There's no doubt that the ocean has been a victim of climate change. What the new science is telling us, and these leaders are now incorporating into their actions, is that the ocean can also be a powerful source of solutions."

Lubchenco

Of note: The oceans meeting will involve some of the participants in a major ocean conservation announcement coming Tuesday morning, which is the rollout of one of the largest-ever ocean conservation projects on record.

  • The effort, the result of a combination of more than a half-dozen organizations will seek to protect an ocean area (7 million square miles), which is twice the size of the continental United States and larger than South America.

  • "The oceans are woefully under protected. We believe there is a unique moment available to us right now when nations around the world (dozens of nations) are willing to massively increase their conservation efforts for the benefit of their communities, in the ocean space," said M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International, one of the groups involved in the initiative, in an email to Axios.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Big cats: US senators seek ban on private ownership of lions and tigers

    A bill to end private ownership of lions and tigers is proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

  • Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

    Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday. "UK and Irish residents and British citizens who've been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival."

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Rihanna's secret to macaroni and cheese is ketchup, mustard, and pepper sauce - and it's surprisingly tasty

    Rihanna's macaroni and cheese is a quick and hassle-free recipe that takes less than an hour to make at home.

  • Pakistan opens talks with outlawed Islamists behind violent anti-France protests

    Pakistan on Monday opened negotiations with radical Islamist after they freed 11 police abducted during week-long anti-blasphemy protests against France in which four officers were killed, the interior minister said. Most main businesses, markets, shopping malls and public transport services were closed in major cities in response to a strike call by the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and its affiliated groups. Pakistan's PSX 100 stock exchange opened 500 points down in the morning though recovered later in the day.

  • Judge calls out Maxine Waters's comments on Chauvin murder trial as 'abhorrent'

    Just moments after the jury had exited the courtroom on Monday to begin deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the defense attorney pushed for a mistrial over its coverage.

  • Sony admits it made the 'wrong decision' and will now keep storefronts open for classic PlayStation games after fans complained

    PlayStation fans were furious that Sony had plans to close the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita digital storefronts. Now, Sony's reversing course.

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • 2 views of Floyd onlookers: Desperate to help, or angry mob?

    To the prosecution, the witnesses who watched George Floyd ’s body go still were regular people — a firefighter, a mixed martial arts fighter, a high school student and her 9-year-old cousin in a T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Love” — going about their daily lives when they happened upon the ghastly scene of an officer kneeling on a man’s neck. “Normal folks, the bystanders,” prosecutor Jerry Blackwell called them in his opening statement. “You’re going to see these bystanders, a veritable bouquet of humanity.”

  • Hilary Duff says her 9-year-old son walked in 'right as I was pulling the baby out' during her home birth

    Hilary Duff said that it's important to her to have an honest conversation with Luca about women and childbirth so he respects the women in his life.

  • George Floyd death: Three Americans assess Derek Chauvin trial

    A retired police veteran, a Minnesota resident and a black political hopeful share their thoughts.

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Asian Americans wary about school amid virus, violence

    A Chinese American mother in the Boston suburbs is sending her sons to in-person classes this month, even after one of them was taunted with a racist “slanted-eyes” gesture at school, just days after the killings of women of Asian descent at massage businesses in Atlanta. In the Dallas area, a Korean American family is keeping their middle schooler in online classes for the rest of the year after they spotted a question filled with racist Chinese stereotypes, including a reference to eating dogs and cats, on one of her exams. As high schools and elementary schools across the country gradually re-open for full-time classes, Asian American families are wrestling with whether to send their children back out into the world at a time when anti-Asian hostility and violence is on the rise.

  • Israel logs Indian COVID-19 variant, sees some vaccine efficacy against it

    Israel has registered eight cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India and believes that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least partially effective against it, an Israeli health official said on Tuesday. An initial seven cases of the Indian variant were detected in Israel last week among people arriving from abroad and who have since undergone preliminary testing, the Health Ministry said. "The impression is that the Pfizer vaccine has efficacy against it, albeit a reduced efficacy," the ministry's director-general, Hezi Levy, told Kan public radio, saying the number of cases of the variant in Israel now stood at eight.

  • Black man paralyzed by Iowa officer in shooting gets historic $8 million settlement

    Attorneys say it’s the largest settlement for a police-involved shooting in Iowa history.

  • Arizona became the latest state to ban 'vaccine passports.' Its governor said the choice to get a shot or not is 'up to each individual.'

    Gov. Ducey's executive order prevents state and local governments from requiring such documentation to enter areas or events.

  • The quiet making of our future queen

    It is arguably one of the best photographs ever to have been taken of the Duchess of Cambridge. Capturing not only the sombre mood of the occasion but also the steely determination of a family in mourning, Kate’s sorrowful green eyes stared straight down the lens as she was pictured arriving at Windsor Castle for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday. Taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson, who is married to the Duchess’s stylist Natasha Archer, the extraordinary image revealed the steady yet serious gaze of a Royal whose decade in the monarchy has been characterised by quiet confidence and calm self-composure. Resplendent in the Queen’s pearls, even behind a black face mask, the 39-year-old mother of three managed to exude both style and substance as she was thrust back into the spotlight for her first major Royal event since that Oprah Winfrey interview. Despite having effectively been thrown under a bus by the Duchess of Sussex’s suggestion that she had made her cry during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting – and not the other way round – it was Kate who was the first in the 30-strong congregation to engage Prince Harry in polite conversation following the 3pm ceremony at St George’s Chapel. Having repeatedly looked over at her brother-in-law, seated opposite, during the 50-minute service while both William, 38, and Harry, 36, buried their heads in their orders of service, the woman once cruelly dubbed “Waity Katie” showed just how much she shares what Prince Philip once described as the Queen’s “abundance of tolerance”.

  • Watch a disgruntled Tesla owner jump on top of a car at the Shanghai auto show

    The woman yelled about Tesla cars having defective brakes before being dragged away by security, several news outlets reported.

  • The police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo was listed as a victim on an incident report. One law enforcement expert said it's 'an old cop trick meant to muddy the murky waters.'

    An expert said it can be used to gain sympathy. However, it's allowed because, "by law, assault or aggravated assault with a weapon includes the attempt."