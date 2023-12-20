Ocean County commissioners to hear from public on $10.5M purchase of gun range

The Shooters Sporting Center on Route 539 in Little Egg Harbor is shown Friday, December of 15, 2023. The Ocean County Board of Commissioners will be acquiring the facility for its gun range, which the county government says is needed for hundreds of local law enforcement officers to train at and to qualify for their weapons' certification. The $10.5 million acquisition will be finalized on Wednesday at the board's last meeting of the year.

TOMS RIVER - A public hearing is scheduled this afternoon on Ocean County’s planned $10.5 million purchase of Shooters Sporting Center in Little Egg Harbor.

The 26-acre site in the Pine Barrens is to be closed to the public and its retail component moved to Eagleswood when the county anticipates the sale will be finalized sometime next month, according to county officials.

The county Board of Commissioners and Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy want the complex for its firing range, which they say is needed so an estimated 1,600 law enforcement officers in Ocean County have a place locally where they can qualify on their service firearms as required twice a year, said Commissioner Gary Quinn.

“I think it’s a great thing for the county,” Quinn said. “The positive feedback from the chiefs (of police) is just overwhelming. Everyone’s so excited about finally being able to have a location where they can go and qualify.”

Commissioner Jack Kelly said the county government had been seeking to build or purchase a firing range of its own for at least the last 10 years. Non-county law enforcement agencies, such as municipal police departments, will be required to pay the county a fee for its use, Kelly said.

However, Quinn suggested there would be a savings for local law enforcement agencies who will no longer have to pay exorbitant overtime amounts to officers, so they may travel long distances to qualify on firing ranges elsewhere in the state.

Quinn said that while no commitment could be made to the public at this time, the county government will explore the feasibility of opening the range to private citizens who own firearms on perhaps certain days in the future — though not now.

Those customers of Shooters, who have already paid membership fees that extend beyond the closing date of the business, would either be reimbursed or offered another accommodation by the business, said Ocean County Administrator Michael J. Fiure.

“The unique thing about it is, it’s located pretty much adjacent to the Garden State Parkway,” Quinn said. “There’s no housing surrounding it whatsoever. As a matter of fact, the 200 acres surrounding it is actually owned by the state of New Jersey.”

The firing range would also be made available to the New Jersey State Police and federal law enforcement agencies if requested, Quinn said.

The county plans to bond $9.9 million of the purchase price.

The public hearing and final adoption of the funding ordinance is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. in the first floor meeting room of the Ocean County Administration Building at 101 Hooper Ave. in downtown Tom River.

