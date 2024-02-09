Ocean County commissioners reiterate position: We’re not building a homeless shelter

TOMS RIVER - The Ocean County Board of Commissioners have reiterated their position that it has no plans to build a homeless shelter.

“The county has never supported building a shelter and you know that,” said Barbara Jo Crea, director of the board, in response to a group of advocates for the homeless from the nonprofit Just Believe Inc., which operates a “Code Blue” emergency overnight shelter at the Riverwood Park recreation center during the winter months.

Several advocates spoke at a public meeting of the commissioners on Wednesday in support of the county government opening a full-time shelter.

Phil Studnicky, a volunteer with Just Believe, said the organization was feeding 311 homeless people.

“I’m in the woods seven days a week, sometimes nights … whatever weather there is,” Studnicky said. “People are accumulating in these Ocean County woods like you wouldn’t believe. … So, I have 311 names from Little Egg Harbor to Point Pleasant.”

He said there were also people living under boardwalks and under bridges.

“We need your help,” he said. “Because in another two, three years like this, Ocean County’s not going to be as beautiful as it is. I mean, you got people dying in the woods,” Studnicky said.“We got to start saving lives here. We’re destroying lives with the homelessness. And it’s not mentally ill — it’s not just mentally ill, addicted people. It’s normal human beings: boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife; working two jobs, working 150 hours a week. Landlord’s throwing them out and you’re in the woods.”

“Yes, I don’t disagree,” Crea replied.

“You can see all the pictures and all the videos that we post (on social media),” Studnicky said. “That’s real life stuff going on. … These are American citizens.”

Crea said that the county government provides financial support to a number of nonprofit organizations that provide programs to help the homeless. Last year, Crea convinced her Republican colleagues to support creation of a homelessness trust fund — which is expected to raise between $275,000 to $390,000 annually for programs to prevent homelessness.

“We love your support, but we need a building,” Studnicky said.

“You’ll never…” Crea started to say before stopping in mid-sentence. “Well, OK.”

With a population of almost 650,000 — larger than the states of Vermont and Wyoming – Ocean County has no full-time homeless shelter or transitional housing for the 114 people on average who were placed in some form of emergency housing here each night in 2023. Another 700 people in the county were receiving some type of government assistance to supplement the cost of their housing, according to data from the Board of Social Services.

The Riverwood Park recreation center in Toms River, used as a Ku Klux Klan hall a century ago, is today a shelter for the homeless when the weather becomes dangerously cold in the winter months.

To house people seeking emergency shelter, the county relies mostly on 10 motels in Toms River and Seaside Heights — with one in Atlantic County — that it contracts with to serve that function. In every case, these motels make most of their money during the summer tourism season but supplement their business all year round by putting the homeless up at the cost to the taxpayer.

However, the number of motels that submit bids to Social Services has been declining in recent years as property values in Ocean County continue to soar and the kind of mostly seasonal mom-and-pop motels that were once a staple of the Shore are sold off to developers interested in building upscale housing.

In order to be eligible for emergency shelter, a person must already be receiving some form of public assistance, such as supplemental security income, general assistance or the needy family assistance.

Kevin McKenna, a Code Blue shelter manager for Just Believe, who as a former homeless person himself spent the winter of 2016 living under Atlantic City’s boardwalk, also addressed the board.

“There is such a need in Ocean County for a full-time shelter,” McKenna said. “I know for a lot of county residents, we’re all just one or two paychecks away from being homelessness ourselves and being a client in one of our shelters.”

