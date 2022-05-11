Who in Ocean County government ‘told’ employees to go work on Ocean Gate mayor’s house?

TOMS RIVER - Who in the Ocean County Department of Buildings and Grounds allegedly “directed other employees of the county” to do taxpayer-funded construction work at the private home of Ocean Gate Mayor Paul J. Kennedy?

Kennedy, 66, a professional carpenter in the department, had no authority to order anything but his own lunch, county officials said.

Various county employees interviewed during the investigation provided recorded statements to detectives “indicating their direct involvement performing construction work” on multiple dates at the East Lakewood Avenue residence, a two-story house that sits little more than two blocks from the borough’s beachfront, according to an affidavit of probable cause released by the Ocean County Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

“During these interviews the county employees were advised that they were told to complete this construction work while working for, and being paid by the County of Ocean,” the affidavit said — which emphasized that the work was being done on county time.

Last week, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Kennedy had “leveraged his position with the Ocean County Buildings and Grounds Department” to get his co-workers to do the unspecified work at the mayor’s house, which Kennedy owns with his wife, Lynda.

The affidavit, which summarizes the latest charges, said “an independent witness was interviewed and provided photographs of the county workers performing construction work at Paul and Lynda’s residence, which was consistent with the taped statements of county employees.”

Ocean County Administrator Carl W. Block said it was not clear to senior county officials how Kennedy could have leveraged his county employment — Kennedy is not a supervisor — but Block has promised an internal investigation to hold accountable anyone else involved who works for the county.

Block said Tuesday that Billhimer requested that the county postpone an administrative investigation in the Buildings and Grounds Department while the criminal investigation continues. The administrator said the county would fully cooperate with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Kennedy has been employed by Ocean County for 21 years. He was suspended without pay from his $52,322-a-year position on the day of his first arrest, March 18.

Having been first charged for theft and official misconduct on that date, Billhimer announced last Wednesday that Kennedy had been charged with three more counts each of theft and official misconduct. Most of the charges are related to corruption allegations in Kennedy’s capacity as mayor.

Ocean Gate Mayor Paul J. Kennedy.

Prosecutor’s Office: Kennedy was stealing from taxpayers for years

Indeed, the other set of new charges are directly linked to Kennedy’s alleged corruption as the mayor of Ocean Gate, an office he has held since 2007.

Kennedy is accused of pocketing cash from the sale of scrap metal that originated with the borough, and in an unrelated crime, he is accused of using donated campaign funds from supporters for his own personal benefit, according to the affidavit.

Investigators discovered that an account had been set up to sell scrap metal to Tri-State Recycling of South Toms River — to be paid in cash to the borough — for which Kennedy then pocketed the proceeds for personal use, the affidavit said.

According to records from Tri-State Recycling, Kennedy collected a total of $1,162 for the scrap metal, the affidavit stated.

The campaign money Kennedy is charged with taking amounted to $17,326.84 out of the $19,351 in total contributed to a fund for him and his running mates called “Friends of Ocean Gate.” In all, Kennedy raided almost 90% of the entire fund for his personal use, according to the affidavit.

Since his arrest, Kennedy has dropped his bid for what would have been a fifth, four-year term as mayor this year.

“I have obtained bank records and other financial documents in support of these allegations,” wrote Detective Lindsay Llauget of the Prosecutor’s Office in the affidavit. “I have also interviewed witnesses who have confirmed that Paul Kennedy was collecting money from Tri-State Recycling for the scrap metal that was dropped off in their yard. I have also analyzed bank records confirming several ATM withdrawals from the ‘Friends of Ocean Gate’ bank account.”

According to the state of New Jersey’s original criminal complaint against Kennedy, he had been stealing from Ocean Gate taxpayers since 2017.

After his initial arrest in March, Kennedy admitted to investigators that he took three checks for old borough vehicles sold on the government property auction website GovDeals.com, and deposited the amounts — totaling $9,657 — into his own TD Bank account. He later spent the money on personal expenses, according to court records.

Kennedy also admitted after his arrest that he took an unspecified amount of coins from borough parking meters — which must be fed by motorists in town from May to September — and kept the money, according to the filings.

The Prosecutor’s Office also alleges that Kennedy sold $250 worth of municipal-owned office furniture — in the form of a “conference style” table — on his wife’s Facebook Marketplace account.

