Ocean County group celebrates kindness for a week, then shares it with the community

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

The Ocean Partnership for Children's Nurtured Heart group spread out its kindness for a week.

"Be the Greatness" was the theme of the Tom's River organization's 4th Annual Giving Challenge. The staff had a different goal each day geared toward spreading positivity and making a difference in the lives of others. The challenges aimed to create a ripple effect of kindness that extended far beyond the workplace.

On Day One, employees sent letters of thanks to frontline workers. The next day, supplies were collected to support local communities in need - such as canned goods, hygiene and paper products. On the third day, the employees were asked to give a "shout out" to a colleague, in an effort to boost morale.

Day Four was the OPC Toy Drive. And in came the toys, from Barbie dolls to board games.

And on the final day, the employees shared charities that held a special meaning for them.

OceanPartnership.org was founded as Ocean County's care management organization, enhancing the well being of youth and their families.

