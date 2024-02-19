Ocean County Library's 16th annual Prom Dress Giveway offers free formalwear to teens

The Ocean County Library wants all teens to be able to dance through life, regardless of any financial hardships they may be facing.

The library system's 16th annual Prom Dress Giveaway is set for three days in March across the county, in plenty of time for teens to pick out free attire for junior or senior prom, spring flings, eighth-grade dances and more.

The dresses, which were donated by library patrons and others, were dry cleaned and sorted by library staff and teen volunteers. They will be displayed by size and color and are available for free, with no registration required.

The giveaways are set for:

Toms River Branch: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11, Tuesday, March 12, Wednesday, March 13, 101 Washington St., Toms River, 732-349-6200,

Little Egg Harbor Branch: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor, 609-294-1197

Brick Branch: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26, 301 Chambers Bridge Road, Brick, 732-477-4513

For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events or call any of the three participating branches.

