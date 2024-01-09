Ocean County lottery player wins Fast Play Progressive jackpot at Whiting shop

That's certainly one way to beat the Monday blahs.

One lucky Ocean County player purchased a $5 instant win lottery ticket Monday and walked away with more than $15,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Country Farm in Whiting, in western Manchester Township, on Jan. 8.

The player purchased a $5 Perfectly Peared ticket, which is part of the New Jersey Lottery's Fast Play Progressive program. They won $15,247, 50 percent of the jackpot.

More: Two biggest NJ lottery wins in 2023 came from Jersey Shore

Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and are printed on demand. While each game offers its own prizes, every ticket purchased also contributes to the progressive jackpot. Depending on the cost of the ticket purchased, a jackpot win earns a percentage of the total pot − in this case, 50 percent.

For more information on the Fast Play Progressive games, visit njlottery.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Manchester store sold $15K Fast Play Progressive lottery winner