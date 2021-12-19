LAKEWOOD – The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a double homicide that allegedly occurred earlier Sunday morning in the township, a county law enforcement spokesperson said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said they have a suspect in custody and "there is no immediate danger to the public at this time."

Ocean County investigators are shown outside a unit at the Brettwood Apartments in Lakewood where the Prosecutor confirmed that two people were shot and killed Sunday morning, December 19, 2021.

Initial reports indicate the shooting took place at the Brettwood Apartments on Route 9.

Law enforcement officials have not provided any more details, such as the names of the deceased, the suspect or what weapon or weapons were used.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are handling the case.

Around town: Lakewood seeks to build trash transfer station. Here's how it could affect you

Evidence markers are shown on the ground outside building A-4 at the Brettwood Apartments in Lakewood where the Ocean County Prosecutor confirmed that two people were shot and killed Sunday morning, December 19, 2021.

“This is an active investigation and more details will be released when they become available,” Billhimer said.

This is a developing news story. A photographer and a reporter are on the scene. Check back for updates.

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Ocean County prosecutor investigating double homicide in Lakewood NJ