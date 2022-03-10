Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade Addresses Weather Concerns

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ — Heading to the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday? Break out your umbrellas.

Parade officials say they are planning to go ahead with the parade as scheduled unless the weather is extreme.

"Unless there is torrential rain or a blizzard, the parade will kick off at noon," organizers said on the parade website.



Saturday's forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain and temperatures in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. The Accuweather forecast says a thunderstorm is possible.

The parade is scheduled to march along the Boulevard from I and J streets about noon and travels to Hiering Avenue. The parade will end with the Massed Band gathering at the Hershey Motel, 1415 Boulevard, where the parade committee will present a 40-foot American flag.



The parade returns after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic — the March 7, 2020 parade was one of the last large public events in Ocean County before the spreading pandemic prompted shutdowns across the country.

This article originally appeared on the Toms River Patch