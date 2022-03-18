Ocean Gate Mayor Paul Kennedy accused of pocketing money from auctioned borough property

OCEAN GATE—Borough Mayor Paul Kennedy has been charged with theft and official misconduct for allegedly pocketing the proceeds of an auction of government assets, authorities said.

Kennedy, 66, is also accused of failing to deposit money from parking meters in the borough bank account and selling borough office furniture through a private Facebook Marketplace account, attempting to keep the revenue, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.

Kennedy auctioned off the unspecified borough property on the government auction website GovDeals.com and took the proceeds for his own benefit, Billhimer said.

The charges follow an investigation by the office's Professional Standards/Corruption Unit and the Economic Crime Squad.

Kennedy was booked at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and released on a summons.

He could not be immediately reached.

