Ocean heatwave known as 'the blob' warms up sea off West Coast, threatening animals

SAN FRANCISCO – It could be the return of "The Blob" and scientists are worried.

A huge mass of extra warm water extending from Baja California in Mexico all the way to Alaska and the Bering Sea could result in death for many sea lions and salmon, as well as toxic algae blooms that can poison mussels, crabs and other sea life.

When it happened in 2014 it was dubbed “The Blob” and disrupted sea life between Southern California and Alaska. Now it's back.

The ocean heatwave began to form in June.

"Temperatures are about as warm as have ever been observed in any of these locations. It developed in mid-June and it's gotten really big really fast," said Nate Mantua, head of the Landscape Ecology Team at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Southwest Fisheries Science Center in Santa Cruz, California.

The surface temperatures of the ocean in the affected areas are between 5 and 7 degrees above the long-term average. The so-called blob covers an area of 4 million square miles, or three times the size of Alaska. It extends down between 165 and 325 feet, Mantua said.

The only other known major ocean heatwave in 2014 stuck around for two years. It covered a slightly bigger area of 4.5 million square miles of ocean.

The warming comes from a ridge of high pressure that keeps winds calm.

"The winds have been persistently weaker than they normally are this time of year," said Mantua. "If the winds stop, the surface warms. If the winds stop for a long time, that warm surface water just gets deeper and deeper because the sun’s warming it up."

Whether it will last as long as the 2014 heatwave is impossible to know, say scientists.

"If the weather patterns that led to its development change all of the sudden and we get some cold snaps and storms, then it could dissipate pretty quickly," said Stephanie Moore, a NOAA research oceanographer at the Northwest Fisheries Science Center in Seattle.

The heatwaves are unprecedented. Satellite records go back about 40 years and ship observations 100 years, but nothing in the historical record has matched either of these two events, Mantua said.

Along the California coast, the blob-like warm areas are still about 1,000 miles away from shore, though the very fringes of the warm patch have been approaching some California coastal areas.

Northeast Pacific Marine Heatwave

In Washington state, the warm area has reached the shore, where it's causing a toxic algae bloom that has prompted health officials to caution against eating mussels from state beaches.

The bloom is exceptionally large, with unusual levels of an algae called alexandrium that produces saxitoxin, a deadly neurotoxin that can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.

Mussels have been collected on Washington shores that contained over 10 times the regulatory limit of the toxin for human consumption, Moore said.

“There’s no antidote. You’ve just got to get yourself to the hospital, get on a respirator and hope for the best,” she said.

The warm area that persisted off the West Coast in 2014 and 2015 got dubbed "The Blob" by scientists in part because it wasn't something they'd seen before.

With the arrival of this year's ocean heatwave, they've realized such events need a new name because they're probably likely to happen again. So they've dubbed this one "The Northeast Pacific Marine Heatwave of 2019."

"It's not a very snazzy title," acknowledged Andrew Leising, a research oceanographer for NOAA in La Jolla, California, who's developed a system to track and measure the heatwaves. "But it is one of the most significant events that we've seen."

Is climate change to blame?

Why any one climate event happens is always impossible to know. However there are global changes to the oceans that are likely affecting the marine heatwaves.

One is that the world's oceans have warmed by about 1 degree because of human-caused global warming. "The oceans have absorbed about 90% of the excess heating that's being caused by greenhouse gases," Mantua said.