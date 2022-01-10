Ocean Lakes High School teacher charged with indecent liberties, Virginia Beach police say

A Virginia Beach Public Schools teacher was arrested last month on charges that he took indecent liberties with a child with whom he had a custodial or supervisory relationship.

Robert Weisenbeck was arrested out of state on Dec. 22, according to Virginia Beach police.

Police said the charge, which is a Class 6 felony, stems from an 2016 incident that did not occur on school grounds. A police report alleging criminal behavior by Weisenbeck was filed Nov. 5.

Weisenbeck is listed as a social studies teacher on Ocean Lakes High School’s website. He has been placed on leave and “will not be back in the classroom until the case is resolved,” Ocean Lakes principal Claire Le Blanc wrote in a letter to families.

“Please be assured we will do whatever we can to support VBPD in their investigation,” Le Blanc said. “However, at this time, we are not part of the investigation and do not have information that can be shared.”

Weisenbeck is awaiting extradition back to Virginia Beach, police said.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com