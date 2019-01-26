Is Ocean One Holding Ltd. (HKG:8476) A Strong Dividend Stock?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Ocean One Holding Ltd. (HKG:8476) has begun paying dividends recently. It now yields 3.4%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Ocean One Holding in more detail.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

Does Ocean One Holding pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 30% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. The reality is that it is too early to consider Ocean One Holding as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether 8476 one as a stable dividend player.

Relative to peers, Ocean One Holding generates a yield of 3.4%, which is high for Consumer Retailing stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Ocean One Holding’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three relevant factors you should look at:

