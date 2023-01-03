Ocean Pines police chief placed on leave after theft at department storage shed

Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on "paid administrative leave" after a reported burglary at a storage shed used by the department, according to the Ocean Pines Association.

While Ehrisman is on administrative leave, a commander from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office will provide on-site leadership of the department and will oversee a complete audit and inventory of the contents of the storage shed.

The burglary was reported Dec. 17.

Leo Ehrisman took over as Ocean Pines police chief on Aug. 1, 2020.

Ehrisman succeeded David Massey as Pines chief on Aug. 1, 2020. He was born in the Pittsville area and began his policing career as a patrol officer in 1986, according to the Ocean Pines Association.

Anyone with information about the reported burglary should contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112.

