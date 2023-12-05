Ocean Springs teen killed in Stone County, MS, collision. Here are the details

An Ocean Springs teen was killed in an early morning collision in Stone County Tuesday. The incident happened at around 2 a.m., on Highway 49 near Herschel Road, said Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry.

“Three Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students were traveling in a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle,” Flurry said. “All of them were traveling north.”

Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person, 19, was riding in the backseat of a Kia Optima driven by Kayla Watkins, 18, when their vehicle collided with a Dodge Charger driven by Beaumont, Mississippi, resident Valerie Smith.

Flurry pronounced Watson-Person dead at the scene.

Watkins and a second passenger Tatyanna Richmond, also from Ocean Springs, were injured and taken to the hospital. Smith was also sent to the hospital with injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.