Ocean Springs woman sentenced for DUI causing injury

An Ocean Springs woman has been sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a DUI causing injury.

Melissa Louise Dugas, 47, of Ocean Springs plead guilty on Dec. 9, 2021, for a drunk driving incident that occurred on Nov. 21, 2018, according to District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath.

Dugas was operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.187 when she collided with the rear of the victim’s vehicle near the Walmart on U.S. 90.

According to the statement, the victim suffered severe, life-altering injuries as a result of the collision.

“The decision made by the defendant to drive her vehicle while under the influence had a devastating impact on the victim’s life,” per McIlrath. “There is simply no excuse in choosing to drive while under the influence of alcohol. I hope that this sentence demonstrates our commitment to keeping our highways safe and encourages others to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired.”

Dugas will serve 18 years before finishing her sentence on post release supervision. She must also pay court fees and a $2,500 fine.