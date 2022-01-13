Ocean State Air Show Returning After 3-Year Hiatus

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — The Ocean State Air Show is coming back to Quonset State Airport after three years of cancellations, organizers said Thursday.

This year's air show is scheduled for June 25 and 26. Guests can watch several military and civilian performers take to the skies, with demonstrations from the United States Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor, the US. Marine Corp AV-8B Harrier, and the Rhode Island National Guard's own C-130J and Blackhawk Combined Arms Demonstration.

"The Air Show has been a favorite summer time tradition for three decades, and I am excited to hear that it will return to Rhode Island skies after a three-year hiatus," Gov. Dan McKee said. "I thank the National Guard for hosting the Air Show for so many years, and for collaborating with Air Dot Show to bring the Air Show back under challenging circumstances. The Air Show has always been a good family event that brings business to the Ocean State, and I look forward to welcoming performers and spectators alike next June."

The last air show performance was in 2018. The last two years, the air shows were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, it was canceled because of National Guard deployments.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to engage with our community and demonstrate the joint capabilities of the Rhode Island National Guard," said Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan, of the Rhode Island National Guard. "This exciting new endeavor will elevate the show from a local event to an Air Show that can be enjoyed anywhere in the world while continuing the great heritage, history, legacy, and experience of the Rhodesian National Guard Open House and Air Show."

The annual event benefits Hasbro Children's Hospital and several other organizations.

Ticket information and more can be found on the Ocean State Air Show's website.

