Ocean State Job Lot, customers donate 63,000 coats to veterans in 9 states

Feb. 1—WILKES-BARRE — Ocean State Job Lot recently announced that its 2023 "Buy, Give, Get" program has resulted in the collection of 63,000 winter coats — surpassing the company's goal of 55,000 coats to be donated to veterans in need this winter.

In October 2023, a loyal Wilkes-Barre customer, Mike Marchetti, purchased 50 Buy-Give-Get coats from Ocean State Job Lot's Wilkes-Barre store and donated them directly to the Kingston Rotary Club.

From October 2023 through early January 2024, through the "Buy, Give, Get" program, customers at each of the closeout discount retailer's 153 stores across the Northeast were encouraged to buy a quality, brand-name men's or women's winter coat for $40 (retail value at $120 or more), give it back to the store as a donation to a veteran in need, and then get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card for free, to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store.

The coats have been distributed to veterans' organizations throughout the winter season in partnership with a multi-state network of more than 50 veteran support agencies, organizations, assistance programs and action groups serving New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Since the start of "Buy, Give, Get" in 2016, OSJL has provided over 300,000 coats to veterans in need and 200,000 backpacks to children in under-served communities.

"We are so thankful to our generous and loyal customers who participated in the 2023 program," said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. "What started out as a small program has grown into one of the largest of its kind serving veterans in need across the Northeast. We are especially proud to have exceeded our goal of coats and look forward to building on that success next year."

