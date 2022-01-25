Ocean Township man accused in Asbury Park fight which led to stabbing
ASBURY PARK - An Ocean Township man has been charged after allegedly becoming involved in a fight Sunday morning that ended in a stabbing in downtown Asbury Park, police said.
Michael Lyons, 35, was fighting with multiple people near Cookman Avenue and Bond Street when police arrived at 1:22 a.m., according to Asbury Park Police Sgt. Michael Casey.
After officers separated everyone involved, they discovered that a 23-year-old Eatontown man had multiple stab wounds, officials said.
An investigation on the scene identified Lyons as the suspect, police said.
News: Keansburg man who was shot to death after stabbing cop identified
Lyons was charged at Asbury Park Police Headquarters with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and refusal to submit to fingerprinting, Casey said.
He was taken to the Monmouth County jail in Freehold Township, where he will be held pending a court appearance.
Crim: Lakewood man pleads guilty to stabbing victim who later died in car accident
The victim was brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening stab wounds. He is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.
Lyons was the only individual involved in the fight who was charged, police said.
Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter. A lifelong New Jersey resident, he has previously worked as a features writer and sports reporter. Contact him at 732-540-4401 or nfernandes@gannettnj.com
This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Police: Ocean Township man charged after fight leads to stabbing