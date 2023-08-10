Ocean Township man charged with bilking Asbury Park business out of $270K

FREEHOLD – An Ocean Township man has been accused of stealing nearly $270,000 from his former Asbury Park employer.

Mark A. Cocciardi, Jr., 46, is charged with a single count of theft by deception, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Wednesday.

Cocciardi was employed as a sales manager at a construction supply company in the city. From August 2021 to October 2022, he used sales receipts to process phony returns of building materials from customers who never returned the merchandise and then issued himself credit for the supplies on his personal credit cards, Santiago said.

Cocciardi was arrested Tuesday and served with a summons complaint for a hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if there's a conviction.

Attorney information for Cocciardi was not immediately available.

The Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau of the prosecutor's office investigated the case.

Santiago is urging anyone with information about this or related matters to call Detective Bob Afanasewicz of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Ocean Township NJ man charged in $270K theft from Asbury Park business