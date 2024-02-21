Ocean Township man charged in fentanyl death of Berkeley man, prosecutor says

A 30-year-old Monmouth County man has been charged in the death of a 33-year-old Berkeley Township man who died of a fentanyl overdose in December.

James Liu of Ocean Township was charged on Feb. 15 with strict liability drug-induced death, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

On Dec. 26, police in Berkeley Township were called to a home for a report of an unresponsive man. Officers found the victim dead.

After finding out that Liu had sold heroin and fentanyl to the man, detectives from Ocean County, Monmouth County, Berkeley Township and Ocean Township set up a surveillance operation, Billhimer said.

On Dec. 28, investigators saw Liu in a vehicle near his home, and he was pulled over. He was charged with possession of fentanyl and heroin, possession of crack cocaine and possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute the drugs and was released on a summons.

Based on further investigation and a toxicology analysis received by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office deemed that fentanyl found in the victim’s system caused his death, Billhimer said.

A warrant was issued for Liu when he was charged with the victim's death on Feb. 15. He surrendered Tuesday at Berkeley Township Police Department headquarters.

Lieu is being held at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River where he awaits a detention hearing.

