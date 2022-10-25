Ocean Township man guilty of murdering housemate, burying her, setting home on fire

FREEHOLD - A Monmouth County jury Tuesday convicted Ronald Teschner of the 2019 murder of Jacqueline Terrulli, his 65-year-old housemate who remained missing in a fire set by the defendant until her remains were unearthed in her backyard in Ocean Township more than nine months later.

In addition to murder, the jury found Teschner, 52, guilty of 13 other crimes, including aggravated arson in the fire that consumed the 6,000-square-foot home on Wickapecko Drive where Terrulli lived with her mother, sister, brother and Teschner.

The other crimes Teschner was convicted of are felony murder, desecration of human remains, robbery, burglary, three counts of theft, aggravated assault on two firefighters who were injured while battling the blaze, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing from the officers who arrested him. The jury acquitted Teschner of resisting arrest by using physical force on the officers.

Terrulli’s relatives — two sisters, a niece and a cousin — sat silently as the verdict was announced. A sister, Joan Terrulli, let out a sigh and dabbed at tears when she heard the jury forewoman say that Teschner was guilty of murder.

During a month-long trial before Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley, prosecutors argued that Teschner killed Terrulli, his longtime friend and onetime girlfriend, buried her in her backyard and set her house on fire on Sept. 12, 2019, before packing her belongings in her Jeep Cherokee and driving off in it just minutes before a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.

Teschner was not allowed in the courtroom when the verdict was read. Oxley said he had safety concerns stemming from the defendant’s disruptive behavior, which had worsened since last week.

Teschner was brought to the courtroom as the jury began hearing additional charges, that of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. When asked if he disputed the fact that he has prior criminal convictions for burglary and aggravated assault, Teschner complained about what he said were altered phone calls played for the jury, as well as the representation he received from his attorneys, with whom he loudly argued throughout the trial.

Oxley had the defendant swiftly removed. The jury quickly reached guilty verdicts on those additional charges.

Teschner had been ejected from the proceedings three other times since the trial began, most recently during closing arguments on Thursday, for ignoring the judge’s repeated warnings to refrain from loudly arguing with his attorneys, blurting things out in court and glaring at prosecutors and courtroom spectators.

He declined to testify in his defense, although he claimed to the judge he had proof that witnesses were lying about him.

According to witnesses, Teschner overheard telephone conversations in which Terrulli told her sister and a business partner she was fed up with him and wanted him out of her house. Prosecutors argued that Teschner, alone with Terrulli in the house, killed her hours later when she woke up, caught him stealing from her and threatened to call the police.

Witnesses testified Terrulli was in love with Teschner and had paid to put him up in hotels, let him stay in a condo she owned in Long Branch and got him into a drug rehabilitation facility for his heroin addiction before letting him move into the Wickapecko Drive home with her family during the summer of 2019.

The night she was killed was the first time Terrulli was alone with Teschner in the house. Her family members were in Atlantic City, witnesses testified.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office released this photo of Jacqueline Terrulli of Ocean Township.

Because both Terrulli and Teschner were unaccounted for in the massive fire, police searched for her Jeep and found Teschner passed out in it in Paterson, with folds of heroin in his lap, early in the morning of Sept. 13, 2019. The Jeep was packed with Teschner’s clothing and Terrulli’s belongings, including credit cards, jewelry, lawn equipment and two rifles that were registered to her. Teschner was placed under arrest and charged with drug possession and theft.

Terrulli’s whereabouts remained unknown until June 18, 2019, when a demolition worker excavating the Wickapecko Drive property unearthed her skeletal remains in a 4½-foot grave just feet from the patio door to her bedroom.

Because of decomposition, a medical examiner could not determine the cause of Terrulli’s death, but he ruled that it was a homicide.

Teschner was charged with Terrulli’s murder in December 2019, before her remains were found, but after a former cellmate at the Monmouth County Jail contacted prosecutors and told them Teschner had confessed the killing to him.

Another former cellmate later came forward and told authorities that Teschner also had confessed the killing to him.

Both former cellmates testified at the trial.

Defense attorney Anthony Aldorasi told the jury the cellmates were “trying to exploit the situation." But Katherine Butler, assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, said the cellmates had information about the crimes that had not been made public, so the only way they could have known it was if they committed the crimes themselves, which was impossible because they were in jail at the time, or the person who did told them all about it.

Aldorasi and defense attorney Lisa Maglone argued that Teschner was accused of crimes he didn’t commit, for which there was no physical evidence.

The fire marshal who investigated the blaze could not say with certainty it was arson, and arson-sniffing dogs did not detect any accelerants at the fire scene, Aldorasi told the jury in his summation.

Butler reminded the jury, however, that the fire marshal ruled out accidental causes and said a “human element" was involved.

Butler and Joseph Cummings, assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, presented evidence that tracked the victim’s Jeep and her phones up to Paterson, where Teschner was arrested, and also showed that the vehicle left the Wickapecko Drive property minutes before a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.

Key evidence presented by the prosecution team was a pair of Timberland boots found in the back of Terrulli’s Jeep when Teschner was arrested in it. The soles of the boots were caked with dirt. An FBI geologist analyzed the dirt from the boots and compared it to soil samples taken from Terrulli’s grave. He testified that the dirt on the boots was identical to one of the soil samples from the grave.

“Justice was served," Joan Terrulli said outside the courtroom following the verdict.

Briten Alston, the victim’s other sister, thanked the prosecutors and all those who offered prayers and love.

”And, thank you, God," Alston said.

Teschner faces a minimum of 30 years without parole up to life in prison on the murder charge alone.

He returned to the courtroom to hear Oxley set his sentencing for Feb. 7.

“That’s on my birthday," Teschner said. ”I like that. Thank you."

