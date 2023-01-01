Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OVH) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

It's not a stretch to say that Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OVH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.9x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing earnings performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 50% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 17% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.7% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

