Ocean View man charged in South Kona stabbing

Jul. 24—A 32-year-old Ocean View man has an initial court appearance today after allegedly stabbing a man several times in the neck and face Tuesday in South Kona, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Kekoa Duguran was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree burglary after allegedly stabbing the driver of a vehicle while he was seated in the rear seat, police said. The driver started wrestling with Duguran and was able to take the knife away, police said. The victim then exited the vehicle and summoned the help of a nearby resident, who took him to Kona Community Hospital.

Kona patrol officers around 7 :22 p.m. Tuesday responded to a report of a stabbing victim at the hospital, where they contacted the 39-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds on his neck and face. He was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police found Duguran in Ocean View on Thursday, and he was arrested.

Duguran is being held in lieu of $100, 000 bail pending today's court appearance.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, ext. 262 ; or via email at Jason.foxworthy @hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the Police Department's nonemergency number at 808-935-3311.