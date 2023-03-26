Is Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Potentially Undervalued?

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£9.70 and falling to the lows of UK£8.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ocean Wilsons Holdings' current trading price of UK£8.80 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ocean Wilsons Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Ocean Wilsons Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Ocean Wilsons Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ocean Wilsons Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £10.27, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Ocean Wilsons Holdings’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Ocean Wilsons Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 16% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Ocean Wilsons Holdings. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in OCN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OCN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Ocean Wilsons Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Ocean Wilsons Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Ocean Wilsons Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

