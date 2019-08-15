Is Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LON:OCN) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Ocean Wilsons Holdings

How Much Debt Does Ocean Wilsons Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ocean Wilsons Holdings had debt of US$307.7m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from US$357.4m over a year. However, it does have US$331.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$23.4m.

LSE:OCN Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is Ocean Wilsons Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ocean Wilsons Holdings had liabilities of US$119.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$315.7m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$331.1m in cash and US$86.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$17.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Ocean Wilsons Holdings has a market capitalization of US$422.3m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Ocean Wilsons Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that Ocean Wilsons Holdings saw its EBIT decline by 8.1% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ocean Wilsons Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Ocean Wilsons Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Ocean Wilsons Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 37% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.