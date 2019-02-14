Ocean Yield ASA (OB:OCY): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In December 2018, Ocean Yield ASA (OB:OCY) released its latest earnings announcement, which suggested that the company faced a substantial headwind with earnings deteriorating by -56%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts view Ocean Yield’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ expectations for this coming year seems positive, with earnings increasing by a significant 52%. This strong growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to US$124m by 2022.

Even though it is informative knowing the growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial analyzing the rate at which the company is rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Ocean Yield’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 28%. This means, we can expect Ocean Yield will grow its earnings by 28% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Ocean Yield, I’ve put together three key aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is OCY worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OCY is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of OCY? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

