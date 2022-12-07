Oceana Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Oceana Group (JSE:OCE) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: R8.15b (up 6.7% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: R754.8m (up 12% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 9.3% (up from 8.9% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: R6.22 (up from R5.71 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Oceana Group Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 8.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 18%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.5% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.4% growth forecast for the Food industry in South Africa.

Performance of the South African Food industry.

The company's shares are down 5.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Oceana Group that you need to take into consideration.

