Oceana Group Limited's (JSE:OCE) Has Been On A Rise But Financial Prospects Look Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

Most readers would already be aware that Oceana Group's (JSE:OCE) stock increased significantly by 7.6% over the past month. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Oceana Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oceana Group is:

10% = R537m ÷ R5.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Oceana Group's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

As you can see, Oceana Group's ROE looks pretty weak. An industry comparison shows that the company's ROE is not much different from the industry average of 9.5% either. Thus, the low ROE provides some context to Oceana Group's flat net income growth over the past five years.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 0.1% in the same period, we found that Oceana Group's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is OCE worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OCE is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Oceana Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 64% (implying that the company keeps only 36% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Oceana Group's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Additionally, Oceana Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 70%. However, Oceana Group's ROE is predicted to rise to 14% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, Oceana Group's performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

