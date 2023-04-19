Oceana man sentenced for DUI causing death

Apr. 18—Steven Eric Blankenship, 36, of Oceana, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (DUI) proximately causing death and driving revoked for DUI.

On Tuesday, Blankenship was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison.

On May 7, 2021, Blankenship was traveling on W.Va. 54, in Wyoming County, when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line. He then struck a vehicle head-on, resulting in the death of a female passenger in his vehicle.

A male passenger was also injured.

Blankenship failed a subsequent field sobriety test and later tested positive for THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), opiates and amphetamine.

Blankenship's driver's license had been revoked for a previous DUI.

"These tragedies are entirely preventable by simply choosing not to drive impaired," said Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County prosecutor and a former state trooper. "It is inexcusable to risk the lives of those around you by choosing to engage in such selfish behavior.

"Law enforcement is on the lookout for impaired drivers and my office will prosecute those who fail to act responsibly," Bishop emphasized.

Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor.

Capt. Blankenship and Lt. Johnson, of the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department, investigated the crime, Bishop said.

Bishop lauded the hard work of Laxton and the entire prosecutor staff along with that of the Sheriff's Department.

"The good citizens of Wyoming County are fortunate to have police officers throughout the county who are proactive in enforcing our DUI laws," Bishop said.

"Our sincere hope is that through proactive policing, just prosecution, and stiff sentencing, we might deter would-be impaired drivers and put an end to such senseless tragedies."