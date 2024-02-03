Oceanfront community lights candles for driver who went off the pier

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After nearly a week of delays, the car that went off the end of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier has been recovered.

Hours after the car and the deceased man inside were recovered Friday morning, a number of people left candles at the ever-growing memorial situated outside the pier’s entrance.

“I just wanted to create something that let others know as well as the family that there’s others that care,” said Antonio Simmons.

Simmons spearheaded the memorial at the 14th Street Pier after tying a poem written on poster board to the nearby fence. Friday, he invited the community to come to the site for a vigil. Those passing by left candles and took a moment to pray.

“You never know who it really affects, until it happens,” Simmons said.

Hana Merk has watched recovery efforts throughout the week and told us her heart goes out to the man’s family.

“This is a very caring community,” Merk said. “Try to put yourself empathetically in anybody else’s shoes.”

The tragedy greatly affected Simmons, who said his friend’s father took his own life after a struggle with mental health.

“I feel like its not talked about as much,” Simmons said.

He encouraged those who are fighting a silent battle to seek help.

“It’s OK to talk about your issues,” Simmons said. “It doesn’t make you any less human.”

The big message Friday night?

Support one another, love one another, be kind to one another.

