Oceanfront megamansion with stellar views lists for $16 million in Mexico. Look inside

A breathtaking megamansion in Punta Mita, Mexico has landed on the market for a cool $16 million, and it’s a marvel in modern architecture.

The estate known as Casa Aquila is a combination of elegance and light beach living, located in a gated community.

“Casa Aquila is part of the La Punta Estates community, one of 18 subdivisions inside the master development of Punta Mita,” said Marcelo López, Punta Mita’s Director of Sales, to Mansion Global. “La Punta Estates is considered one of the best locations to enjoy what oceanfront living is all about, providing unparalleled views of the Bay of Banderas and the Pacific Ocean.”

Along with eight bedrooms, a full gym and spa and a rooftop lounge, the mansion offers scenic views from practically every turn.

“The main living area of this extraordinary villa is a décor magazine come to life,” the listing says. “The beautifully appointed, open-concept space with double-height custom palapa ceiling opens directly out to the private infinity-edge pool for a seamless indoor/outdoor living. The modern Italian chef´s kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances flows directly to the dining room and outdoor kitchen, where you can grill your catch of the day while enjoying a panoramic view of the sun setting into the Pacific Ocean.”

The primary suite also “feels like a home unto itself” and has its own private terrace, a walk-in closet with built-in storage, and a primary bathroom that includes an outdoor shower.

“The home artistically combines authentic Mexican architecture with contemporary touches from the homeowner,” López said to Mansion Global. “A grand palapa acts as the focal point of the home, providing ample covered outdoor living space for friends and family to congregate.”

