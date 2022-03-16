OceanGate plans environmental DNA survey during this summer’s dives to Titanic shipwreck site

Alan Boyle
·3 min read
Inside the sub
Pilot Stockton Rush consults with others during a dive to the Titanic wreck site in 2021. (OceanGate Photo)

What’s lurking at the Titanic shipwreck site, nearly 13,000 beneath the surface of the North Atlantic? Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate aims to help scientists find out by cataloging the genomic signatures present in the deep ocean.

Researchers will gather up water samples at different depths during a series of dives planned by OceanGate’s Titan submersible this summer, and then analyze the samples to identify the DNA captured within.

The results are expected to give scientists a deeper understanding of deep-ocean biodiversity, and may also shed new light on some of the enduring mysteries surrounding the world’s best-known shipwreck.

“This is groundbreaking deep-sea research,” Steve W. Ross, a research professor affiliated with the Center for Marine Science at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, said in a news release. Ross took part in OceanGate Expeditions’ 2021 Titanic survey, and will be chief scientist for this summer’s expedition.

Over the past 110 years, the sinking of the Titanic luxury liner — and the loss of more than 1,500 passengers and crew — have provided the inspiration for countless tragic tales, including an Oscar-winning movie. Over that same time period, the rusting wreck has provided an artificial reef for life at the bottom of the sea.

An image from the 2021 Titanic Survey Expedition shows “rusticles” hanging down from the shipwreck’s iconic bow. The rusticles are created by microbes that feed off the ship’s rusting metal. (OceanGate Photo)
An image from the 2021 Titanic Survey Expedition shows “rusticles” hanging down from the shipwreck’s iconic bow. The rusticles are created by microbes that feed off the ship’s rusting metal. (OceanGate Photo)

“This study will give us an entirely different view of this one-of-a-kind habitat while also adding substantially to shared deep-water DNA data sets,” Ross said. “Water samples taken and analyzed using advanced genomics technologies will not only help us identify the lifeforms we can directly observe from the Titan submersible, but also will give us a full picture of the lifeforms we cannot see. This includes invisible signs of both microscopic creatures and larger animals that leave traces of DNA in the water surrounding the Titanic.”

The survey will make use of eDNAtec’s EnviroSeq approach to high-capacity genomic sequencing of environmental DNA, or eDNA for short.

“We will conduct a longitudinal eDNA study to document the marine biodiversity of the Titanic’s deep-water ecosystem,” said Mehrdad Hajibabaei, the founder and chief scientific officer of eDNAtec. “This is one of the deepest and most ambitious studies we have undertaken.”

In response to GeekWire’s emailed inquiry, Ross said he expected the OceanGate Expeditions team to collect at least 10 liters of water for sampling during each dive. OceanGate intends to do three to five dives during each of this summer’s five planned missions, with each mission scheduled to last eight days.

Other scientists — including, most notably, genomics pioneer J. Craig Venter — have previously documented the diversity of seaborne DNA. But Ross said the sort of deep-ocean DNA sampling planned during this year’s Titanic expedition is a “frontier area of research.”

“The microbial community is very likely different from those at shallower depths, and we might detect this,” he said via email. “In addition to finding patterns or species we expect, new discoveries are very likely.”

For example, the eDNA survey may shed light on the biological mechanisms behind the accelerating deterioration of the Titanic wreck. “We may find DNA signals from the bacteria that make the rusticles,” Ross wrote.

Ross said the DNA research effort should contribute to conservation of the ecosystem of the wreck site.

Last year, OceanGate made room for mission specialists who paid to participate in the first Titanic expedition, and the company is making similar arrangements for this summer. This year’s mission training and support fee is $250,000.

More from GeekWire:

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly

    Biologists have discovered the largest bacterium ever, and you can see it with the naked eye. Researchers found the bacterium living in Caribbean mangroves. A single cell of its thread-like body, if you want to call it that, can grow up to 2 centimeters. That’s about as long as a peanut, and around 5,000 times … The post Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly appeared first on BGR.

  • Shackleton's Endurance: Discovery team honours 'The Boss'

    The team that found explorer Ernest Shackleton's lost ship visits his grave in South Georgia.

  • March’s full moon in Virgo is a chance to revamp your routine

    The full Moon in Virgo on March 18 is near the spring equinox and is a time for release. Read on for horoscopes about how the Worm Moon will impact your zodiac sign.

  • Australian court reverses landmark climate ruling

    STORY: Young environmental activists in Australia comforted each other outside a Sydney courtroom on Tuesday as the country’s federal court overturned a landmark ruling on climate change. That ruling came last year when the country’s environmental minister approved the expansion of a coal mine in New South Wales. The court found then that the minister had a duty to consider the growing impact of climate change on Australian children’s futures when making those decisions. But the court reversed that ruling Tuesday, saying that the environmental minister couldn’t be held personally liable for the effects of global warming. One of the schoolchildren who led last year’s case, Anjali Sharma, vowed on Tuesday to continue the fight for climate justice. “The federal court today may have accepted the minister’s legal arguments over ours, but that does not change the minister’s legal, moral obligations sorry, to take action on climate change and to protect young people from the harms that it would bring. It does not change the science. It does not put out the fires or drain the flood waters.” Australia is one of the world’s largest coal exporters, and carbon emissions from burning coal at the mine would add up to an estimated 100 million tonnes. Anti-coal climate activists slammed Tuesday’s ruling, which comes in the wake of unprecedented flooding on the country's east coast. Meanwhile the environmental minister welcomed the decision- and says the government remains committed to environmental protections.

  • Watch this 20-pound bobcat fight a 120-pound python. The cat wanted eggs for breakfast

    In one corner, weighing in at about 20 pounds, a male bobcat from the Florida Everglades.

  • Genetically modified mosquitos kill their own offspring

    When we think about dangerous animals, we often conjure images of sharks, snakes, or even hippos, but if you want to find the world’s deadliest animal, you’ll have to think smaller. Mosquitos are responsible for over a million deaths worldwide each year. Worse, as a consequence of increased global transit, species of mosquito which were previously geographically isolated are now finding their way all over the world, increasing disease transmission. Aedes aegypti, for instance, is a species of mo

  • NASA's mega expensive moon rocket will make its public debut Thursday

    Twelve years after it was first announced, NASA’s massive Space Launch System will finally make its public debut. The super heavy-lift rocket and Orion spacecraft will begin the rollout to the launch pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, a much-anticipated development for a launch system that’s been beset by delays and a mounting price tag. Following the rollout Thursday, which is expected to take 11 hours, NASA will conduct a slew of tests to determine launch readiness, like validating the software systems and servicing the boosters.

  • The Sunken Cargo Carrier Felicity Ace Is Now a Pollution Hazard for Undersea Life

    The ship that went down with thousands of Porsches and Volkswagens is bad news for local marine organisms.

  • Starbucks Plans to Phase Out a Crucial Menu Item

    Starbucks has always been all about creating an experience for the customer that epitomizes affordable luxury. It's because of Starbucks' power that it is able to make major changes that smaller companies might not be able to pull off, further establishing its identity as a brand. What Major Change is Coming to Starbucks?

  • Ever stuck: Suez container ship’s cousin runs aground in US harbor

    The 334-metre Ever Forward ran into trouble in the Chesapeake Bay, a year to the month after its cousin blocked the canal in Egypt The container ship Ever Forward ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Maryland. Photograph: Jeffrey F Bill/AP A year to the month after the Ever Given blocked the Suez canal for a week – prompting global fascination and countless memes – the container ship’s cousin has run aground in the Chesapeake Bay. Officials are now scrambling to refloat

  • Galapagos tortoises belong to new species: National Park

    STORY: Scientists discovered a new species of giant tortoiseon the Galapagos Islands off EcuadorSource: Galapagos National ParkA study found that the tortoises living on San Cristobal islandwhich were previously identified as Chelonoidis chathamensis correspond genetically to a different species (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK DIRECTOR, DANNY RUEDA, SAYING:"For Galapagos this finding represents the constant genetic variability that we have had in our species. We have always considered the San Cristobal species of giant tortoise, Chelonoidis chathamensis, as a unique species. However, today the DNA study shows us that this species does not correspond to Chelonoidis chathamensis, it corresponds to a new lineage that will later be researched by science."

  • Waterspout roars ashore, sends beachgoers dashing for cover

    On a stormy Florida day, beachgoers at Fort Myers Beach found themselves fleeing a waterspout as it moved onshore, causing light damage to property and enveloping two people. As a large storm system brought winter weather to the northeastern United States on Saturday, March 12, parts of the Southeast were being struck by severe weather, including tornadoes. At first, people on the beach seemed to be admiring and cheering on the developing waterspout, which was clearly visible as it churned up th

  • Rare wolverine captured in photograph in Yellowstone National Park

    “For a hot second, we both thought that it might be a young black bear moving away from us, but as it turned and looked over its right shoulder towards us - there was no mistaking that the animal was indeed, a Wolverine!”

  • Invasive insects could kill 1.4M urban trees over the next 30 years, study says

    “This paper shows that unless we plant a variety of tree species in our cities, urban trees are seriously at risk from invasive pests.”

  • Want to make the change from gas to electric? Here’s what you need to know

    We weigh the pros and cons of buying an electric vehicle

  • 12,000-Year-Old Mammoth Tooth Found by Fisherman Auctioned Off to Help Ukraine amid Invasion

    "Obviously, I can't solve the world's problems as a fisherman. But I can contribute to help the people that are suffering," said Tim Rider, the fisherman who discovered the tooth

  • You might see a low-flying helicopter in rural Stanislaus County. Here’s what it’s doing

    Expect to see the aircraft about 200 feet above the ground in rural areas.

  • Project aims to undo ‘degradation’ of Kentucky stream. Why it matters for habitat, state

    The project is a piece of a larger effort to deal with the effects of climate change.

  • Researchers at NASA Frequently Use Pi in Their Calculations While Exploring the Universe

    Time to carve out a slice of the cosmos!

  • How to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets

    Here are the best ways to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets.