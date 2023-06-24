OceanGate receives backlash for posting pilot job listing during Titan search-and-rescue efforts

OceanGate Expeditions has drawn even further criticism in the wake of the deadly Titan submersible implosion, after a job posting for a pilot was allegedly live while search-and-rescue efforts were ongoing.

The now-deleted listing from the company was asking for a “Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician” to “manage and operate our fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels.”

In the screenshot obtained by TMZ, OceanGate also called the position an “excellent opportunity for a high-energy professional.”

Although it has since been taken down, online records show the listing as being active from Monday to Thursday, the days immediately following the Titan’s disappearance, reports TMZ.

It’s likely that the posting was first published before the loss of the submersible, but social media users still criticized the timing.

“This literally proves what everyone says about companies filling your position the second you die,” commented one TikTok user.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and four other passengers died in the incident, after the vessel reportedly imploded from high pressure underwater.

The company has come under heavy scrutiny from what many, including director James Cameron, are calling significant operational and design issues.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result,” Cameron told ABC News. “It’s a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded.”