OceanGate's former finance director said she quit when Stockton Rush asked her to be the Titanic submersible's chief pilot after firing the original one for raising safety issues: report

An undated photo shows the tourist submersible belonging to OceanGate. Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A former finance director for OceanGate said its CEO asked her to be the head pilot for the Titan.

She said she quit when Stockton Rush wanted her to replace the original pilot, per The New Yorker.

The pilot, David Lochridge, previously said he was fired after raising concerns about the sub's safety.

A former director of finance and administration for OceanGate said the company's CEO, Stockton Rush, asked her in 2018 to become the chief pilot for the Titan submersible — a suggestion that led to her quitting her job.

The ex-director, who was not named, spoke to The New Yorker's Ben Taub about her encounter with Rush.

Rush asked her about becoming the submersible's head pilot after firing David Lochridge, the submarine pilot originally billed for the role, reported Taub.

Lochridge was initially sued by OceanGate in 2018, but countersued the organization and said he was fired after raising key concerns about the Titan's hull. In his report, Taub also detailed conversations between Lochridge and other submersible experts regarding his concerns about the Titan's safety and his arguments with Rush.

Soon after Lochridge was fired, Rush asked the then-finance director to fill in for the pilot, she told Taub.

"It freaked me out that he would want me to be head pilot, since my background is in accounting," she said, per The New Yorker.

She said that since Lochridge was no longer working at OceanGate, she "did not trust" Rush and quit her job as soon as she found a new role elsewhere.

The ex-director added that some of OceanGate's engineers were teenagers when they worked for the company, while others were in their early twenties, according to The New Yorker. Some of the engineers were also paid $15 per hour at one point, the former director told Taub.

The Titan imploded on June 18 while carrying five people — including Rush — to the wreck of the Titanic some 13,000 feet underwater. It lost contact with its mother ship around an hour and a half into its descent, and was likely thousands of feet beneath the surface when its hull collapsed.

Before the Titan's final dive, Rush was repeatedly cautioned by submersible experts about the experimental nature of his vessel. But he pushed back against their warnings, citing his desire to innovate and his belief that industry safety standards were too strict.

Rush believed his vessel was sound enough to run tours to the Titanic reliably, and told a friend in 2018 that he would shut down his company before operating an unsafe vessel.

OceanGate did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Insider