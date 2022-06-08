Is Oceano’s fire tax passing or failing? Here are early primary election results

For the second time, Oceano voters must decide Tuesday night whether they want to pay an additional tax to help fund emergency and fire services in the South County town.

With the first round of results in, 60.3% of voters supported the tax as of 8 p.m., and 39.7% opposed it.

The tax will need a two-thirds majority to pass.

The special tax increase is meant to help keep the Oceano Community Services District as a member of the Five Cities Fire Authority. The fire authority in recent years has said it needs more funding to continue offering services to the region, thanks to rising costs and difficulty attracting workers.

Oceano leaders say the CSD’s budget does not allow for it to pay for any increases. Without the tax, the town would likely have to leave the Five Cities Fire Authority.

This is the second time the tax has appeared on Oceano voters’ ballots.

It narrowly failed in March 2020 when it received a majority of the vote, but not the two-thirds vote required to pass.