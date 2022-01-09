Oceanside Among COVID Testing Sites Getting National Guard Help

Lisa Frost
·1 min read
OCEANSIDE, CA —The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to activate the California National Guard to support testing facilities.

“California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” said Governor Newsom. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.”

In San Diego County there are six testing sites that are receiving assistance from the National Guard including one location in Oceanside:

  • 3708 Ocean Ranch Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056 (Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)

  • 649 W Mission Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 ( Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)

  • 5330 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92110 (Monday-Friday 7am-3pm)

  • 1301 Oleander Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91911 (Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)

  • 200 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 (Monday-Friday 7am-7pm)

  • 1221 D Ave, National City, CA 91950 (Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)

FREE COVID TESTING / PRUEBA DE COVID

Services:

  • COVID-19 Test

  • COVID-19 Vaccines for those 12 and older

  • Distribution of masks, and other COVID safety materials

  • COVID-19 Health Education

Oceanside City Hall offers free COVID-19 testing

The City of Oceanside COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information.

