🌱 Oceanside Art Mural Naming Contest + SD County Crime Log

Welcome back, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Let's get this Saturday started off right. Here's everything happening in our area today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 69 Low: 51.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top five stories today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

As record-breaking drought fuels another potentially dangerous wildfire season, the state auditor reported today that state officials are failing to hold California's electric utilities accountable for preventing fires caused by their equipment. The report to the California Legislature found that the new Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety approved utility companies' wildfire prevention plans even when they were "seriously deficient." Included were plans by Pacific Gas & Electric, California's largest utility, which was held responsible for sparking the state's deadliest wildfire, the Camp Fire that killed 85 people in 2018. (CalMatters) MainStreet Oceanside is on a mission to name the latest art mural for public installation.

Lend a hand and help name Downtown Oceanside's next public art mural. Mayor Esther Sanchez and stained glass artist Don Myers recently placed the final two pieces of the Ocean Glass Mosaic Mural. The winner of the contest will receive a $100 gift card to the Downtown restaurant of your choice. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) After a good news, bad news year for Oceanside-based Gilead Sciences in which revenues swelled by 11% but the company faced increased doubts about its recent M&A moves, chairman of the board and CEO Daniel O’Day nabbed a $19.2 million pay package, the company revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. (FiercePharma) San Diego County Crime Log. A collection of this week's police, fire and courtroom stories from across the county. Cold case murder solved, Drive-by shooting suspect arrested, Camp Pendleton Marine's stabbing death conviction, Deadly DUI crash on I-5 and more. (San Diego Patch) San Diego got smaller from 2020 to 2021, entirely because fewer people moved to the region than moved away from it, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Census Bureau.

That made for three consecutive years in which San Diego had negative population growth. Nationwide, 73 percent of counties experienced a natural population decline, meaning there were more deaths than births during the year, a trend in part driven by an increase in deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Voice of San Diego)

Story continues

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Live Jazz at Vigilante Coffee (11:00 AM)

DOG ADOPTION EVENT! - Coomber Craft Wines Oceanside - This Saturday (12:00 PM)

Coomber Craft Wines Oceanside - Live Music with Story and Tune! (5:30 PM)

New Village Arts, Oceanside Theatre Company present "Into the Woods" (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Jennifer Atenza, Oceanside Police : On @FoxNews this morning sharing the @OceansidePD #RandomActsofKindness Project.All made possible by a donation from the Fortin Family to an act of kindness grant at TIP Inc.Excited to bring random acts of kindness to the @CityofOceanside all year-long. (Twitter)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Rancho Del Oro: "Reposting …TERI Inspired Resale is a thrift store and vocational work environment for the developmentally disabled . - We are in need of ADULT clothing donations. Mens and womens clothing donations can be dropped off at our store ..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, San Luis Rey: "Hi neighbors! - Does anybody know any place where I can fix kid’s scooter? I need to repair bearings. (Bicycles repair don’t do that) Thank you." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Jeffries Ranch: "Looking for recommendations for a reasonably priced gardener. - Just need basic lawn mowing and weed pulling twice a month. Thank you in advance !" (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Oceanside Adventures - Daily, Year-Round Whale and Dolphin Tours — (Visit website)

Institute of Healthcare - Become an EMT in just 4 - 8 weeks — (Visit Website)

Flourish + Live Well - Get 20% off CBD gummies— (Visit website)

Add your business here for FREE

Beyond The Palm Trees: Oceanside Photo Of The Day



Events:



For sale:

1993 Fleetwood Class C RV (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.frost@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Saturday off right. I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with a new update!

— Lisa Frost

About me: I am the Community Publisher for the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch and love sharing all things Oceanside. It's a privilege to help locals and those visiting our incredible and diverse city stay informed about local news, people, and the stories that shape our community. Explore all that Patch has to offer Oceansider's:



Questions? Concerns? Comments? You have my full attention at lisa.frost@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch