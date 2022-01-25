🌱 Oceanside Council Agenda + Beach Advisory + COVID Vaccinations

Rise and shine, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Let's get this day started. Here's everything going on in North County.

First, today's weather:

Dense fog in the morning. High: 64 Low: 40.

The Oceanside City Council meeting for January 26th has 24 items on the agenda including an eight-story downtown building project, the Oceanpointe project and City Council District boundaries. The Closed Door session starts at 3:30 pm, followed by regular business at 5:00 pm. Public hearings commence at 6:00 pm. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Oceanside, authorities said Monday. Firefighters responded to a fire with heavy smoke at a single-story home in the 1800 block of Oceanside Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. (Times of San Diego) Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton has developed several programs to safeguard the multitude of endangered species that call the base home. One such initiative is Camp Pendleton's wildlife Water Guzzler Program. (Press Release Desk) TrueCare will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination event at the North County LGBTQ Resource Center in Oceanside. Appointments are available for January 28th. Ages 12+ for 1st, 2nd and Booster COVID-19 Shots. Services are provided at no cost. Call 760-736-6777 to make an appointment (Oside News) A strong mid-winter swell will arrive at San Diego County beaches late Monday, producing waves with occasional sets to 7 feet at favored spots, says the National Weather Service. The swell will produce dangerous rip currents from Camp Pendleton to Imperial Beach, leading the weather service to issue a hazardous beach advisory that will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA: "We still have availability for this amazing Camp opportunity! Email Megan Martinez at mmartinez@asymca.org for the registration form." (Facebook)

Oceanside Chamber: "Looking for a delicious pick me up? Stop by Jitters Coffee Pub! Delicious drinks and food! ⁠⁠Proudly "Human & Dog Friendly"" (Instagram)

MCCS Camp Pendleton: "Chesty is very excited to share his big announcement on Friday, Jan 28! Check back here for a brand new event happening at Camp Pendleton next month." (Instagram)

City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation: "Pley Sports camps begin this week! ⚽ There's still room in Intro to Soccer and Soccer Fundamentals, offered on both Tuesday and Saturday! T-ball is currently full, but you can join the waitlist. Sign up at the following links: Pley Begin..." (Facebook)

Oceanside Women's Soccer League: "⚽️⚽️SPRING REGISTRATION NOW OPEN⚽️⚽️ PLEASE LIKE & SHARE 💥TEAMS NEEDED!!!!💥 ▶️Interested in joining??? Call the Rec office at 760-435-5217 ▶️Registrations will close February 1st, so please make sure to register your team before then. ..." (Facebook)

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (February 7)

5 Ways to Manage Your Debt Online (February 10)

