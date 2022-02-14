🌱 Oceanside District Draft Maps + Valentine's Dining Guide

Happy Valentine's Day Oceanside! Let's get this Monday started off right. Here's everything going on today in our area.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and nice. High: 73 Low: 47.

Here are the top stories today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Oceanside’s City Council settled on three draft maps last week in an effort to fine-tune district boundaries and avoid splitting neighborhoods that share similar interests. “I like the idea in the downtown area of keeping Crown Heights and Eastside together,” said Councilmember Peter Weiss. (The San Diego Union-Tribune) San Diego Sheriff's Department inmate Rafael Ruiz was pronounced deceased at the hospitalon February 11, 2022 after being admitted for respiratory complications associated with pneumonia from COVID-19. On September 17, 2020, seventy-three-year-old Ruiz was arrested and charged with multiple counts of lewd acts and sexual assualt of a child under 14 years. Ruiz was transferred to the San Diego Central Jail to provide specialized support for a long-term medical condition. (San Diego Sheriff's Department Press Release Desk) Assistance League North County will be holding a Book Fair in partnership with Barnes and Noble, located 2615 Vista Way, Oceanside, on Saturday, February 26th from 2:00-4:00 PM. Last year the chapter’s program “I Love Reading” was able to provide 17,500 books to elementary school children in 39 elementary schools. All proceeds from the donations will be used to purchase books to deliver to schools during “Read Across America” during the week of March 1st (osidenews.com) Do you think politicians should be required to publicly disclose their vaccine status? As the COVID-19 pandemic develops and Americans face the delta variant, and now omicron variant, in California, 75 percent of residents want politicians to disclose their COVID-19 vaccine statuses, according to the survey. This is much higher compared to other states and the overall national average. (Santa Monica Patch) A man who worked as a caretaker for the elderly in North County was sentenced Thursday to more than 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting three senior citizens and stealing property from other victims. Brandon Benavente, 26, pleaded guilty to 11 felonies related to sexual assault, financial and elder abuse and theft, while Benavente's girlfriend and co-defendant Odaliz Mendez, 27, pleaded guilty to "multiple felonies relating to her involvement in the theft scheme," according to the Attorney General's Office. (City News Service)

Story continues

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

OHS Department Chair Meeting - Oceanside High (3:30 PM)

From my notebook:

MCCS Camp Pendleton: "Do you or your kids have difficulty bouncing back after springing forward? MCCS has some tips that will help prepare everyone in the family to manage the time change." (Facebook)

Oceanside Chamber of Commerce: "Have you reserved your spot at the Rising Star Breakfast? The Oceanside Chamber's monthly Rising Star Breakfast will be held Tuesday, February 15th from 7:45 AM - 9 AM. The Oceanside Chamber's Rising Star Program aims to champion student..." (Facebook)

MCCS Camp Pendleton: "Don't forget that you can pick up your free Black History Month Take Home Kits from any of the Camp Pendleton libraries! Kit includes crafts and activities inspired by Black artists.*Available only while supplies last. For ages 5-12 ye..." (Instagram)

Made Valentine's plans yet? Restaurants, bakeries, markets, pizza joints and doughnut shops throughout the San Diego region are rolling out the red carpet for Valentine's Day on Monday with chef-curated menus, takeout specials, prix-fixe offers, cute treats, heart-shaped pizzas and even heart-shaped lasagna. Don't get stuck without dinner plans or reservations. (San Diego Patch)





Thanks to Jeff Prior for sharing this romantic view of the Oceanside pier at sunset. (photo courtesy Jeff Prior Photos)

For sale:

— Lisa Frost

