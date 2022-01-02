Oceanside Economic News: 2021 Business Openings+Notable Projects

OCEANSIDE, CA — As the New Year gets underway there is good reason for optimism about the economic prospects for Oceanside. While 2021 held many challenges for the business community there were many new businesses that opened and major projects completed, which added jobs and helped maintain a robust economy.

Take a look back at the Economic Development News for 2021 courtesy of the City of Oceanside.

NOTABLE PROJECTS IN 2021



The long-awaited beachfront resorts, the Mission Pacific Hotel at 201 N. Myers St. and The Seabird Resort at 101 Mission Ave, opened in May 2021. Restaurants and cocktail lounges within the resorts include The Rooftop Bar, High/Low, and Valle in the Mission Pacific and Piper, The Shore Room Bar & Lounge, and The Shelter Club in the Seabird.



The William A. Wagner Aquatic Center at 3306 Senior Center Drive in El Corazon is a worldclass aquatic center with competition-level amenities to serve Oceanside residents, school districts and regional swim events. The aquatic center features a 56-meter competition pool, diving boards, instructional pool, splash pad, administrative offices, meeting rooms, a large multi-purpose hall, locker rooms, and outdoor recreational and viewing areas.

The Tremont Collective opened at 602 South Tremont in November 2021. This project transformed former auto repair garages into a mixed-use project with retail, restaurants, and a creative warehouse-style office. Retailers and restaurants include Brixton, Communal Coffee, Communal Annex, BottleCraft, Shootz Fish & Beer, Al Fresko, Atacama Surf Shop, STAB Magazine, and Verve Studios.

The new MiraCosta Community College’s Community Learning Center, located at 1831 Mission Ave., includes a 9,910 sq. ft. Student Services building providing a student-centered facility that consolidates study areas, socialization spaces, and staff space into one location.

San Diego County’s North Coastal Live Well Center opened at 3708 Ocean Ranch Blvd. in the Ocean Ranch Corporate Center. The facility is home to aging and independence services, a military and veterans resource center, community health promotions, regional administration, and public health and behavioral health services.

NEW BUSINESSES OPENED IN 2021 - DOWNTOWN AND SOUTH O

NEW BUSINESSES OPENED IN 2021 – GREATER OCEANSIDE

Other Oceanside Economic News:

BUSINESS ASSISTANCE COVID-19 Special Permits

Due to recent indoor Mask Requirements by the State of California, the City of Oceanside will be automatically extending all COVID-19 Temporary Special Permits for outdoor fitness classes, etc. due to expire December 31, 2021. Businesses will not need to re-apply for the extension and existing permits will automatically be extended to March 31, 2022. The City will reassess the program at that time. For questions call Patrick Young at 760-435-5215.

Check out the GO-Biz California Comeback Guide - This guide is intended to help businesses identify relevant new and existing state funding resources for recovery and success.

CITY OF OCEANSIDE COVID-19 NONPROFIT GRANT PROGRAM

On March 11, 2021, the American Recue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law, allocating $32.3 million of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the City of Oceanside. As part of its ARPA spending plan, the Oceanside City Council approved $1 million to be used for grants to local nonprofit organizations negatively impacted by COVID-19. To qualify for grant funds, an applicant must be an Oceansidebased, tax-exempt, charitable organization in good standing, as

described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Grants will be awarded in two categories:

Grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to offset revenue losses to the organization due to COVID-19.

Grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for specific programs or activities (either new or existing) to help to address negative impacts in Oceanside caused by COVID-19.

Grant amounts will be determined based on several factors, including financial impacts to the organization related to COVID-19, applicants’ positive impact on community economic recovery, and applicants’ capacity to assist underserved populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Taking applications now through January 31, 2022. More information and online application. For questions about this program, please contact Michelle Geller, Economic Development Manager, at mgeller@oceansideca.org or 760-435-3351.

Get more Economic Development News including resources for local businesses.



