🌱 Oceanside Film Festival Awards + Hank The Tank Serial Gang

Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 71 Low: 39.

Here are the top stories in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton today:

Oceanside's military community will soon have a new resource with the opening of a mental health clinic from Cohen Veterans Network (CVN). The purpose of the clinic is to meet the increasing mental health needs for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military families. This will be the second Cohen Clinic in the state as the San Diego clinic opened in 2019. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) A new tradition is underway at Oceanside’s Tremont Collective, a curated hub for shopping, eating and drinking, all influenced by and celebrating the North County San Diego coastal lifestyle. Join Shootz Fish + Beer in collaboration with fellow Tremont Collective tenants Bottlecraft, Communal Coffee, Brixton, Stab, Al Fresko, and Atacama Surf Shop for the launch of ‘First Friday’. (There San Diego) A dozen emergency declarations cast by the last two Golden State governors officially expired on Friday, but Gov. Gavin Newsom kept his coronavirus order in place. Newsom signed an order Friday, ending 12 state emergencies — from heat waves, wildfires, a massive oil spill and civil unrest following George Floyd's murder.The Democratic governor did not offer a timeline for ending California's COVID-19 emergency. The order gives him sweeping authority to alter or halt laws when rising case numbers pose a threat to residents. (San Diego Patch) Hank the Tank, the enormous — and now infamous — 500-pound black bear wanted in a string of break-ins in South Lake Tahoe, may be part of a serial burglary ring, officials said.

As California Patch previously reported, Hank — described as a "severely food-habituated bear" — was thought to be responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region, which straddles Northern California and Nevada. (Across California Patch)

Oceanside International Film Festival (10:30 AM)

City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation : Opening day! Oceanside Parks & Rec is a proud sponsor to hundreds of Little Leaguer's throughout Oceanside. Parks & Rec helps provide fields, lights, and field maintenance during the season.

Power outage on Ditmar and PCH area.

Nextdoor Neighbor, Mira Costa Highlands: "My first job was in an orange juice factory. - But I couldn't concentrate, so I got canned.Then I was a lumberjack, but I couldn't hack it, so they gave me the axe.But working in a mirror factory is something I can totally see myself..." (Nextdoor)

