🌱 Oceanside Gets National Guard Support + Economic Roundtable

Mostly sunny. High: 68 Low: 42.

Governor Newsom activated the California National Guard to support communities in their response to COVID. In San Diego County there are six testing sites that are receiving assistance from the National Guard including one location in Oceanside (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) San Diego County health officials recommend that only people with symptoms needing emergency care should go to a hospital emergency department. People should not go to an emergency department for testing with no or mild COVID symptoms. The County has a network of no-cost testing public sites that are both walk-up and can take appointments. (Press Release Desk) Economists, industry experts and business leaders from various sectors will provide their thoughts on what 2022 will hold for the region at the 38th Annual Economic Roundtable on Jan. 13. (Press Release Desk) Mask Mandate Extended; Omicron Rapid Surge: Top CA Stories. Take a look at some of the top news stories over the past week from across California. The Grammy Awards ceremony will be postponed, Historic CA Beach Landmark destroyed in recent storm, California considering universal health care. (Carlsbad Patch)

Talking About Jesus' Baptism This Sunday (10:00 AM)

Confirmed Jewish War Veterans - Veterans Association of North County (10:00 AM)

Kids' Clubhouse is Back! - Buena Vista Audubon Society (10:00 AM)

Yoga by Affirmations of Wellness (10:00 AM)

Oceanside Police Department: "🇴 🇫 🇫 🇮 🇨 🇪 🌊 🇻 🇮 🇪 🇼 🇸 The sun has set on the first week of 2022. How are you spending the first weekend of the year? #oceanside #saturday #sunset #joinopd #nobaddays" (Facebook)

MCCS Camp Pendleton: "The Marine Corps Body Composition Study is coming to Camp Pendleton on Monday, January 10, 2022!Marines stationed in the surrounding areas or who are traveling to Camp Pendleton are eligible to participate in the most technologically a..." (Instagram)

MCCS Camp Pendleton: "We're only one week into the New Year, and it's never too late to start living well. The current sale at the MCX will help you do just that! Find healthy snack options, workout clothes, and so much more at a healthy discount. Health tips..." (Instagram)

The Leadership Academy: "We hope you’ve had a safe and restful Winter Break! We are so excited to be back in just a few days. Please make safe decisions about returning and continue to keep your student home if you are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms or waiti..." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, San Luis Rey: "I have 1 bedroom for rent. - preferred for 1 mature women, this is family home. $800 for month $300 deposit. please no smoking no pets ( I have asthma) Its ready to rent by 01/15/2022 In Oceanside CA 92058 please contact 760 586 7292" (Nextdoor)

— Lisa Frost

