🌱 Oceanside Glamping + Coomber Wines Community Mission

Low clouds breaking. High: 67 Low: 48.

Here are the top stories today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

The Patch dropped by Coomber Craft Wines for their monthly Dog Adoption event to get the inside scoop from owners Skip and Maureen Coomber. We sat down to enjoy a glass of Coomber Wines exceptional Pinot Noir, while Skip gave us the rundown on how they spent their time during COVID and plans for celebrating the 3rd Anniversary of Coomber Wines Tasting Room here in Oceanside. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) Took a break from the news this weekend? Not to worry, we've rounded up some of the stories you missed in SoCal on Saturday and Sunday. But before we jump into Southern Californian's top stories, Golden State residents should know that the state's legislature is weighing a bill that would shake up the work week for hundreds of thousands of workers. ( San Diego Patch) San Diego County's COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by five to 111, according to the latest state data out Sunday. The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by five to 24 as of Sunday, while available ICU beds increased by 10 to 232.The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 373 new COVID-19 infections and five additional virus-related deaths on Friday, bringing its cumulative totals to 752,705 cases and 5,215 deaths since the pandemic began. (Patch) One man died and three others were hospitalized Sunday when their panga boat carrying about 10 suspected migrants capsized near the Ocean Beach Pier, authorities said. A Coast Guard helicopter spotted a possible body washed up near Dog Beach early Sunday and San Diego lifeguards found the body and performed CPR on the man, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton. The man was declared dead at the scene.All 10 suspected migrants were adult males, he said. (City News Service) 23 Amazing Glamping Spots in California — Including Vintage Airstreams, Tiny Cabins, and Safari Tents. You don't need an RV to stay at Oceanside RV Resort. Fresh off the heels of a massive refresh, the solar-powered property has a sparkling new pool, hot tub, laundry room facilities, and bathhouses, plus glamping tent sites with modern beds, Wi-Fi, minifridges, Keurig coffee machines, and large decks. Plus, it's within walking distance of the beach. - Travel + Leisure (Travel + Leisure)

Coomber Craft Wines Oceanside - Jimmy and Enrique Performing Mondays (5:30 PM)

Athletic Boosters Club (6:15 PM)

OHS Cheer Parent Meeting (6:30 PM)

Visit Oceanside: "Hey hey hey, it's Sunday! Whether you're cruising the coast or exploring a new local O'side hotspot, let's get out there."

Oceanside Police Department: "Starting in Baker, California and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada, the annual Baker to Vegas event brings law enforcement agencies from across the globe together in a relay race like no other. We are so proud of all our dedicated OPD runners..."

Oceanside Chamber: "Thursday we were treated with a tour of @thebrickhotel! The Brick Hotel is expected to open this spring! Originally constructed in 1888 as the town's first hardware store, this historic brick building is where History meets Modern."

MCCS Camp Pendleton: "It's hard to find the right childcare program for your baby. Knowing what to look for can be a difficult task. Use these tips to assist you in making the right choice."

The Leadership Academy: "Is your student returning to T.H.E. Leadership Academy next year? We sure hope so! Whether or not your student will be returning for the 2022-2023 school year, we are asking all families to fill out the colored card sent home last week."

Nextdoor Neighbor, Rancho Del Oro: "Just want to say people on here are so nice. - Like literally amazing. So many people have reached out and helped me out even when they don't need to. I appreciate all of you. A lady gave us worms for our reptiles. I got a crate for my..."

Honey Bee At Rosicrucian Fellowship: Oceanside Photo Of The Day



This article originally appeared on the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch