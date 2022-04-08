🌱 Oceanside Heat Advisory + 'Into The Woods' At The Brooks Theatre

Get on up, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Let's get you started this Friday with everything you need to know going on around town today.

First, today's weather:

Record-breaking temperatures. High: 87 Low: 53.

Here are the top stories today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Police Chief Fred Armijo is on a mission to transform policing in Oceanside. Since being appointed in March 2021, the Chief has implemented new, innovative programs and focused on more community involvement. Chief's Corner is a monthly update from Chief Armijo about the efforts of the Oceanside Police to engage with the community. From crime prevention tips to the latest on career opportunities with OPD, stay up to date (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) A masseur was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at a Carlsbad spa and investigators believe there could be more victims, authorities announced Wednesday.

A woman called police Friday and said she was sexually assaulted by a male masseur at the Grotto Spa at 2623 Gateway Road, Suite 102, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. (Carlsbad Patch) The Oceanside Planning Division will host a Community Open House for the Smart and Sustainable Corridors Specific Plan on April 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at El Corazon Senior Center. This in-person Open House will feature rotating stations to allow community members to learn about and give feedback on the SSCP Vision and Guiding Principles, Land Uses, Public Realm and Urban Design, Parks and Open Spaces and Mobility options.Check out the Draft Smart and Sustainable Corridors Plan. (Oside News) It's kitten season and the San Diego County Department of Animal Services is reminding people to hold off on immediately scooping up kitten litters they may encounter in their communities. Mother cats typically leave litters alone for some stretch of time while she hunts for food and then returns to them. But in some instances, they are gone because a well-meaning person wanted to rescue them.(Press Release Desk) In her program notes for “Into the Woods,” director Kristianne Kurner reminds us that the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine musical had originally been scheduled for May 2020. And we all know how that turned out. When she revisited the show (which had its world premiere at The Old Globe in 1986) for the current co-production of New Village Arts (of which Kurner is the co-founder/artistic director), with Oceanside Theatre Company, she discovered a timely new relevance. (Times of San Diego)

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

MORP - Mission Vista High (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Oceanside Police Department: "It’s feeling like summer ☀️ A Heat Advisory 🥵has been issued ➡️ Friday evening. 💧Stay hydrated 🙅‍♀️Never leave people or pets in cars ❤️Check on loved ones and neighbors 🐶 Remember pets need extra care too The City of Oceanside has d..." (Facebook)

MCCS Camp Pendleton: "Registration for the Spring Eggstravaganza at Stepp Stables is now open! Sign up for pony rides, egg hunts, and a visit from the Cowboy Bunny on Apr 16th. Only two riding sessions are available. $15/participant. Call now to sign up at: (..." (Instagram)

City of Oceanside - Government: "Reminder: The Oceanside MLK Scholarship application period closes on April 13, 2022. Any senior in high school who resides in Oceanside and plans to go to college is invited to apply. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3O44G5k #OceansideCA #Ocea..." (Facebook)

City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation: "There’s a new camp in town! Soccer Camps from World Cup Soccer Camps & Clinics by Ruedi Graf are held at Jim Wood Park (formerly Rancho del Oro Park). Three skill levels are offered, U-6 for 5-6 year olds, Classic Skill Camp for ages 7-9..." (Facebook)

Oceanside Chamber of Commerce: "There’s no better way to celebrate #NationalBurritoDay than among friends from the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce’s and Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath’s teams at Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant! Opening his restaurant that serves giga..." (Facebook)

City of Oceanside - Government: "🌎Join us for an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 23 at Oceanside's Buccaneer Park! 🌎 #OceansideCA #Oceanside #GreenOceanside #EarthDay2022 #sustainabilityfest #OnePlanet - with City of Oceanside Water Utilities City of Oceansid..." (Facebook)

Rocky Beach At Sunset: Oceanside Photo Of The Day



Events:

I'll be in your inbox tomorrow morning with your next update.

— Lisa Frost

This article originally appeared on the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch