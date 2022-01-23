🌱 Oceanside Housing Market + Starbucks Vaccines + Museum Month

Happy Sunday, people of Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Here's everything you need to know in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton today.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and pleasant. High: 71 Low: 40.

Here are the top stories in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton today:

Starbucks will no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations of its 228,000 workers at 9,000 U.S. coffee shops, including those in Oceanside. More businesses operating in Oceanside could follow suit as the coronavirus surge worsens the country's labor shortage. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) The Oceanside Housing Market was 20 percent higher than the median price over the same period the previous year. "Home sales are slumping, but not for lack of demand," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather in a release. "There are plenty of homebuyers on the hunt, but there is just nothing for sale." (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) San Diego Museum Month will return with in-person events in February, and half-off admission at more than 45 local museums and other cultural attractions, the San Diego Museum Council announced. Museum Month passes may be picked up at more than 75 public libraries countywide, including Oceanside Public Library. (City News Service) With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the nation, San Diego County jails are also seeing a spike in the number of positive cases among incarcerated individuals. Over the past few days, more than 350 people in custody have tested positive for COVID-19 at our detention facilities. (Press Release Desk) San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased to 4.2% in December, down from a revised 4.6% in November and below the year-ago estimate of 8%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. Professional and business services posted the most significant month- over payroll increase with 4,100 jobs added. (Times of San Diego)

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

From my notebook:

Visit Oceanside: The 2022 Oceanside Visitor Guide is HERE! Click the link to request your FREE guide. Get all the inspiration on dining, diverse lodging options, outdoor adventures and so much more delivered straight to your door as you dream up your future vacation! https://bit.ly/OsideVisitorGuide (Twitter)

MainStreet Oceanside : Ticket sales are now live for the hit comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong,” opening The Star Theatre on Feb 11. For tickets, go to startheatreco.com. (Facebook)

Oceanside Whales: Just cruising along with a 70ft Fin Whale today how about you ?! (Twitter)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Airport: "Found this dog on the corner of Crestwood and Bennett on 76. - I called and texted the number on her name tag, but no one responding. Please if it's yours contact me.Update the owner been found . #lostdog #founddog" (Nextdoor)

