Oceanside Looks Back At 2021 Efforts To Reduce Homelessness

OCEANSIDE, CA — The City of Oceanside has released its 'Look Back at 2021 Homeless Reduction Efforts' update that includes the results of last year's Hotel Voucher Program that received mixed reactions from local residents.

There is no doubt that Oceanside has a homeless problem, as do many cities across our country. What is in doubt is what to do about the problem as it only seems to grow despite the increase in funding in recent years.

On the City's website, they acknowledge the difficulties.

"The City of Oceanside is working every day to address this very complex issue. Homelessness is multi-faceted with many contributing factors, including economic hardship, high housing costs, lack of job skills training, mental illness, substance use disorders, physical disabilities, limited support networks, life traumas, and more. The uniqueness of each homeless individual's situation requires an individual approach."

The update demonstrates that the city is certainly taking action with a number of different programs and initiatives to address the problem. A larger than ever homeless population was served in 2021, but how many were actually helped to get off the streets?

Here are highlights from the City's update.

HOMELESS OUTREACH TEAMS (HOT)

In 2021, Oceanside's two Homeless Outreach Teams (HOT) made 1,015 contacts on the streets of Oceanside, provided shelter 174 times, and helped place 15 people into permanent housing.



View video on Oceanside Programs to Diminish Homelessness



SOBERING SERVICES CENTER

206 People Assisted in 2021 at the Oceanside Sobering Services Center

The Center opened in late 2020 to help get inebriated people immediately off the streets, provide them with a safe place to sleep, and provide counseling and referrals in the morning. In 2021, the contract was expanded to allow the acceptance of those under the influence of other drugs, in addition to alcohol.

DAILY ONGOING EFFORTS

What is the City of Oceanside planning for 2022 and beyond?

HOMELESS SHELTER UPDATE

The Oceanside City Council took steps in November 2021 to advance Oceanside's first year-round shelter. They approved construction costs and an operating agreement with the San Diego Rescue Mission for the Housing Navigation Center at the centrally-located 3131 Oceanside Boulevard property. The shelter will be committed to providing a safe, low-barrier-to-entry facility. Services are to include stabilization and supportive assistance to connect people to income, public benefits, medical and mental health services, and permanent housing. The program will use a person-centered, trauma-informed care model.

PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING

59 Permanent Supportive Housing Units for Homeless Oceanside Residents In June 2021, the City Council committed $3.5 million and 59 section 8 housing vouchers towards a 60-unit affordable housing development. The project includes $6 million in state funds, along with private sector funding. On January 12, 2022, the City Council approved the funding plan. 50 studio apartments and nine one-bedroom apartments will provide permanent supportive housing for homeless Oceanside residents. Five of the units will be specifically for Veterans. 29 of the units will be set aside for adults with disabilities. Nine 1-bedroom apartments will house extremely low-income Oceanside families. One unit will house an on-site manager. The residents will be provided with, and assertively encouraged to take advantage of, on-site supportive services for physical and mental healthcare, Veterans' programs and other needed services. Construction of the complex is expected to start in late 2022 and be completed by late 2024. More information



HOMELESS CENSUS COUNT

Annual Count of Homeless Individuals to Occur February 24, 2022



The date of this year's Count was shifted due to COVID concerns. The "WeAllCount" Census in San Diego County is now scheduled to begin on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Volunteers are needed in Oceanside to assist with this important effort to help bring more funding into San Diego County to better help unsheltered with resources to end homelessness. For questions, please email pitc@rtfhsd.org, call (858) 292-7627 x 29 or visit website.



There are many resources in our community for those in need--from free health care, counseling, food distributions, and more. People needing assistance can start by simply calling 211, or call the Oceanside Housing Division at (760) 435-3360, or contact the Homeless Outreach Team.



Learn about:



